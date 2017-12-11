6 people seriously injured in Zambia-Malawi bus accident

Six people have sustained serious injuries while 53 others suffered minor ones in an accident that occurred along Great East Road in Chonge involving a Chipata-bound Zambia-Malawi bus,

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo has confirmed in a statement today that the accident happened in the early hours of today after the driver of the bus failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed.

Mwaata-Katongo said three of the seriously injured were rushed to UTH while another three were taken to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

“We received a report of serious accident which occurred on Great East Road at Chitemalesa area at around 05:30 hours involving male Kombe Kalonga of Lusaka driving a Zambia -Malawi bus registration number 1972 from west to east, carrying 62 passengers of which 53 suffered slight injuries and were being treated at Chongwe Hospital while six sustained serious injuries,” Mwaata-Katongo stated.

“Accident occurred when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed, lost control of the motor vehicle and overturned. No death was recorded.”