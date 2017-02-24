6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Kaputa

A earthquake magnitude 6.1 (ml/mb) has struck on Friday, 41 kilometers (25 miles) from Kaputa in Zambia. Exact location of earthquake, 30.0352° East, -8.4514° South, depth 10 km. The temblor was picked up at 02:32:14 / 2:32 am (local time epicenter). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) below the earth’s surface. Unique identifier: us20008lww. Ids that are associated to the event: us20008lww. Global date and time of event UTC/GMT: 24/02/17 / 2017-02-24 00:32:14 / February 24, 2017 @ 12:32 am. A tsunami warning has not been issued (Does not indicate if a tsunami actually did or will exist).

Nearby country/countries that might be effected, Tanzania (c. 41 893 000 pop), Zambia (c. 13 460 000 pop). The epicenter was 124 km (77 miles) from Mpulungu (c. 8 500 pop), 106 km (66 miles) from Nkove (c. 5 400 pop). Nearest cities/city/villages to epicentrum/hypocenter was Mpulungu, Nkove (min 5000 pop).

There are an estimated 135 earthquakes in the world each year. Earthquakes 6.0 to 6.9 may cause a lot of damage in very populated areas. In the past 24 hours, there have been one, in the last 10 days one, in the past 30 days one and in the last 365 days two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater that have been detected in the same area.

www.earthquakenewstoday.com