5 perish in Mkushi bus accident

Four people have died in Mkushi in a road traffic accident involving a Kitwe-bound Power Tools bus from Nakonde and a Tanzania-bound heavy truck.

Central Province deputy police commissioner Diamond Likashi confirmed the development, saying the accident occurred this morning around 06:30 hours at Nkolonga area when the bus and truck collided, killing five people.

Two on the bus and the truck driver died on the spot, while the fourth person died at the hospital in Mkushi.

“The Power Tools bus wanted to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the head-on collision. Both motor vehicles are extensively damaged. The bus was carrying 67 passengers and a total of four people died on the scene while the rest are being treated or examined at Mkushi district hospital,” said Likashi. “We are investigating that [why a bus from Nakonde] was in Mkushi around 06:30…that is under preliminary investigations of the law [on banning night driving for passenger service vehicles].”