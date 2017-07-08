49 cheat death in Kafue road mishap

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says no deaths have been recorded in an accident involving two buses that occurred in Kafue this morning

The two buses – a Mitsubishi Rosa which had a Boys Brigade team from the United Church of Zambia who were headed to a sports gala in Lilayi and a Shalom bus headed to South Africa collided along the Kafue Road with a total of 49 passengers on board.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga disclosed in a statement that 15 of the accident victims have been discharged from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) while 13 others are still admitted.

Mubanga says only one passenger was nursing a seriously injured lower limb but that no deaths were recorded in the accident that occurred around 10:00 hours.

“The Road Transport and Safety Agency has recorded a road traffic accident which occurred along the Kafue Road at around 10:00hrs. The accident involved two vehicles, a Mitsubishi Rosa which had passengers from a named Church who were headed to a sports gala in Lilayi and a Shalom Bus which was headed to South Africa,” Mubanga stated.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident happened when the driver of the Mitsubishi Rosa partially moved into the Shalom buses lane in trying to avoid hitting a motor cyclist who abruptly joined the road. The Shalom bus trailer hit into the Rosa which overturned and later plunged into a drainage. A total number of 49 passengers were on board.

“Fifteen people have so far been discharged while thirteen others are still admitted at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) with one passenger nursing a seriously injured lower limb,” stated Mubanga.