4 Members of same family die after house collapses

Four children of the same family have died when the house they were sleeping in collapsed due to heavy rains in Kanyelele compound in Siavonga District in Southern Province.

And two more houses have collapsed in the same compound leaving one person injured.

Siavonga Member of Parliament Darious Mulunda has confirmed the Development to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) that the incident happened around 02:00 hours on Monday.

The four children are Harriet Chiti aged 12, George Chiti 15, Robson Chiti 10, and Bwalya Tembo aged seven years.

Mr Mulunda said the wall fence from a neighbouring house collapsed on a Mr Kennedy Chiti’s house and buried the children who were asleep.

He said efforts to save the Children by the parents failed as the time they managed to remove the rubble that buried them, found that they had already died.

He also expressed shock at the sudden death of the four Children and called for unity among the residents of Siavonga to ensure that the burden for the bereaved family is alleviated.

Mr Mulunda described the incident as unfortunate especially that the collapse of the house was as a result of a wall fence from the neighbor which fell on it.

The Bodies of the four children are lying in Siavonga district hospital.