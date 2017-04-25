2018 Gold Coast Queen’s Baton relay at the OYDC

The 2018 Gold Coast Queen’s Baton Relay which arrived in Zambia, Lusaka on Monday 24th April, 2017 will be at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) on Wednesday 26th April, 2017 at 15:00 hours for a series of activities.

The Queen’s Baton Relay departed Buckingham Palace on 13th March, 2017. Her Majesty the Queen placed her message into the specially designed Baton which is visiting all the 71 Commonwealth Countries as it journeys to Queensland, Australia where the 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place. The message will be read at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth games.

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development permanent Secretary Agnes Musunga, flagged off the relay at Cabinet office premises.

The Baton later proceeded to East Park Mall where a number of sport activities took place and onlookers took pictures with the Baton while being entertained by judokas, cultural group, cyclists and boxers.

2014 Youth Olympics 100m gold medalist Sydney Siame, who is the current National Record Holder, 400m African gold medalist Kabange Mupopo, former WBC Bantamweight World champion Catherine Phiri, and music icon Brian Bwembya alias Bflow led the baton to East Park Mall.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Regional Vice president Mirriam Moyo, National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) vice president Gabriel Muyinda, Senior government officers and representatives of different sports federations were present at the flagging off of the baton.

Other places where the baton will visit include, Lusaka International Community School (LICS), Cancer Diseases Hospital Pediatric Ward and Olympicafrica.

Meanwhile, OYDC programmes Manager Mayamba Sitali, has called on members of the public, athletes and sports enthusiasts to turn up in numbers at the OYDC to come and witness the historic event at the multi sports facility.

He says persons will be given a rare chance to take pictures and interact with the baton adding that a number of activities have been lined up before the baton leaves for Namibia on the 27th April, 2017.