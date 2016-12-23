2016 Grade 7 and 9 exam results are out

The 2016 Grade 7 and 9 Examination Results have been officially released by the Honourable Minister of General Education – Dr Dennis M. Wanchinga, today Thursday, December 23, 2016 in Lusaka.

This was announced at a media briefing held at the Ministry of General Education Headquarters this morning.

This is the first time that the two sets of examination results are being announced jointly and Dr Wanchinga has congratulated the Examinations Council of Zambia for working hard to ensure that the 2017 Grade 8’s and Grade 9’s open on the first day of the school term Calendar together with other learners on 16th January, 2017.

You can check for the 2016 grade 7 and 9 results using your Mobile Phone through the following procedure;

1. Open the message pad on your Mobile Phone

2. Type the Full Examination Number (Leave Space)

3. Type Examination Year (Leave Space)

4. Type Examination Grade and then

5. Send to 8383

For Example:

160903312999 2016 G7 and send to 8383

The SMS Service is available on ZAMTEL, MTN and AIRTEL at a cost of K4 for each successful transmission. Kindly adhere to the above procedure to check for the 2016 G7 and G9 results.

NOTE:

Candidates are however, advised to collect the Original Results Transcripts from the respective Examination Centres and NOT Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) Secretariat or any Ministry of Education Offices.

For further details contact on Toll Free line 8383 available to Zamtel Subscribers only.