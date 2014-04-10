Trade Corner

April 10, 2014 | Filed under: Latest News,Trade Corner | Posted by:

City La villejeda tradersZambia Centre for Professional Training and Consultancy (ZCTC)                 

Short  Computer  Courses
(1) Introduction and Windows        5 days                    K 100.00
(2)Microsoft word                                                                  K   50. 00
(3)Microsoft excel                                                                  K  50. 00
(4)Microsoft Access                                                              K 100, 00
(5)Microsoft power point                                                    K 50. 00
(6)Microsoft Publisher                                                         K50. 00
(7)Internet Skills                                                                    K50. 00
(8)Typing skills                   5 weeks                                    K100.00

 Professional and Graphics Designing Courses

(9) Pastel Accounting             1 Week                    K250.00

(10) Pastel Payroll                3 weeks                     K200.00

(11)Hardware Maintenance        3 Weeks          K300.00

(12) Coreldraw                  1 week                            K100:00

Daniels [email protected]

Face book/ Twitter: Daniel.

Cell: 0966/ 0979 447 755/ 0977 856 81

Lottie House, Cairo road, Lusaka.

Grill hardware

Lotus school

13 Responses to Trade Corner

  1. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or
    copyright infringement? My site has a lot of completely unique content I’ve
    either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over
    the internet without my agreement. Do you know any solutions
    to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.

    Silvia Odete Morani Massad
    August 28, 2017 at 1:17 am
    Reply

  2. I visited multiple web sites however the audio feature
    for audio songs present at this web page is in fact excellent.

    perkins loans
    September 3, 2017 at 8:00 am
    Reply

  3. Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world
    all is presented on web?

    Lelio Vieira Carneiro Junior
    September 5, 2017 at 8:42 am
    Reply

  4. Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post plus the
    rest of the site is extremely good.

    Mari
    September 5, 2017 at 9:20 pm
    Reply

  5. This article offers clear idea designed for the new viewers of blogging, that in fact how to do blogging.

    apple ipod
    September 6, 2017 at 3:08 am
    Reply

  6. whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your articles.
    Keep up the good work! You understand, many
    individuals are searching around for this info, you could help them
    greatly.

    decisions regarding real
    September 6, 2017 at 6:02 am
    Reply

  7. This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am really
    happy to read all at alone place.

    start up business loans
    September 6, 2017 at 2:55 pm
    Reply

  8. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether
    this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty.
    You are wonderful! Thanks!

    real player
    September 6, 2017 at 7:52 pm
    Reply

  9. I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours as of late, but I never found any fascinating article like yours.
    It’s lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and
    bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the
    internet will likely be much more useful than ever before.

    Trent
    September 7, 2017 at 4:23 am
    Reply

  10. Thanks , I have just been searching for information about this subject for a while and yours
    is the greatest I have found out till now. However, what in regards to
    the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?

    start up business loans
    September 7, 2017 at 5:08 am
    Reply

  11. Hey there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with
    Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get
    my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
    If you know of any please share. Thanks!

    sell things online for free
    September 7, 2017 at 6:36 am
    Reply

  12. Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was
    wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Therese
    September 8, 2017 at 10:17 pm
    Reply

  13. Hello there, I found your site via Google whilst looking for a related subject, your web site came up, it seems great.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hello there, just became alert to your weblog through Google,
    and found that it is really informative. I am going to be careful
    for brussels. I’ll appreciate when you proceed this in future.
    Lots of other folks will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    professional garage door
    September 9, 2017 at 3:05 am
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *