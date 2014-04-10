Trade Corner

Zambia Centre for Professional Training and Consultancy (ZCTC)
Short Computer Courses
(1) Introduction and Windows 5 days K 100.00
(2)Microsoft word K 50. 00
(3)Microsoft excel K 50. 00
(4)Microsoft Access K 100, 00
(5)Microsoft power point K 50. 00
(6)Microsoft Publisher K50. 00
(7)Internet Skills K50. 00
(8)Typing skills 5 weeks K100.00
Professional and Graphics Designing Courses
(9) Pastel Accounting 1 Week K250.00
(10) Pastel Payroll 3 weeks K200.00
(11)Hardware Maintenance 3 Weeks K300.00
(12) Coreldraw 1 week K100:00
Daniels [email protected]
Face book/ Twitter: Daniel.
Cell: 0966/ 0979 447 755/ 0977 856 81
Lottie House, Cairo road, Lusaka.
