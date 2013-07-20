100 Best Sec Sch’s In Africa-Zambia fails to make the list

There has been a marked rise of very good secondary schools all over the continent. Whilst government schools within African countries started off the best, following independence, much has changed. For the most part, private schools (we consider missionary school as private) outperform government schools. In addition, international schools have taken Africa by storm. Below is the list of 100 best secondary schools.

1. Grey College South Africa

2. Rift Valley Academy Kenya

3. King Edward VII School South Africa

4. Hilton College South Africa

5. St. George’s College Zimbabwe

6. Prince Edward School Zimbabwe

7. International School of Kenya Kenya

8. Accra Academy Ghana

9. Lycée Lamine Guèye Senegal

10. Adisadel College Ghana

11. St John’s College Houghton South Africa

12. Maritzburg College South Africa

13. Lycée Guebre Mariam Ethiopia

14. Selborne College South Africa

15. St Alban’s College South Africa

16. Lycée Lyautey Morocco

17. Durban High School South Africa

18. Grey High School South Africa

19. St Andrew`s College South Africa

20. Gateway High School Zimbabwe

21. Glenwood High School South Africa

22. Rainbow International School Uganda

23. Lycée Moulay Youssef Morocco

24. Kearsney College South Africa

25. St. James High School Zimbabwe

26. Wynberg Boys High School South Africa

27. Pretoria Boys High School South Africa

28. Lycée Français de Tananarive Madagascar

29. Mauritius College of the Air Mauritius

30. International School Moshi Tanzania

31. Le Collège Mermoz Ivory Coast

32. Strathmore School Kenya

33. Parktown Boys’ High School South Africa

34. International School of Tanganyika Tanzania

35. Holy Child School Ghana

36. Christ The King College Onitsha Nigeria

37. Graeme College South Africa

38. Jeppe High School for Boys South Africa

39. Alliance High School Kenya

40. Hillcrest School Jos Nigeria

41. Kingswood College South Africa

42. Hamilton High School Zimbabwe

43. Lincoln International School Uganda

44. Lycée Victor Hugo Morocco

45. Alexandra High School South Africa

46. École Normale Supérieure Guinea

47. Ghana International School Ghana

48. Arundel School Zimbabwe

49. Rondebosch Boys’ High School South Africa

50. Starehe Boys’ Centre Kenya

51. American International School of Johannesburg South Africa

52. Victoria Park High School South Africa

53. Methodist Boys High School Sierra Leone

54. Harare International School Zimbabwe

55. Methodist Girls High School Sierra Leone

56. Lenana School Kenya

57. St. Andrew’s High School Malawi

58. Benoni High School South Africa

59. Waddilove High School Zimbabwe

60. Roedean School South Africa

61. Wykeham Collegiate Independent School for Girls South Africa

62. Lycee Francais du Caire Egypt

63. Christian Brothers’ College Bulawayo Zimbabwe

64. Kamuzu Academy Malawi

65. Mount Pleasant High School Zimbabwe

66. Mfantsipim School Ghana

67. Chisipite Senior School Zimbabwe

68. Gayaza High School Uganda

69. Kutama College Zimbabwe

70. Wheelus High School Libya

71. Michaelhouse School South Africa

72. Westville Boys’ High School South Africa

73. Namilyango College Uganda

74. Government College Umuahia Nigeria

75. Muir College South Africa

76. Wesley Girls High School Ghana

77. Alexander Sinton High School South Africa

78. Lycée Faidherbe Senegal

79. Royal College Port Louis Mauritius

80. Lycée La Fontaine Niger

81. Lycée Lyautey de Casablanca Morocco

82. Settlers High School South Africa

83. Nyeri High School Kenya

84. Pinetown Boys’ High School South Africa

85. Kings’ College Lagos Nigeria

86. Lycée Français Liberté Mali

87. Paarl Boys’ High School South Africa

88. St. Paul’s College Namibia

89. Tafari Makonnen School Ethiopia

90. Wynberg Girls’ High School South Africa

91. Bingham Academy Ethiopia

92. Port Shepstone High School South Africa

93. Clapham High School South Africa

94. Hillcrest Secondary School Kenya

95. South African College School South Africa

96. Lycée Blaise Diagne Senegal

97. St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls South Africa

98. Townsend High School Zimbabwe

99. St.Gregory’s College Nigeria

100. St. Patrick School Zimbabwe

Most of these schools are old, with tremendous wealth of history. The performance of such schools did take consistency into consideration to eliminate the quick rise and quick fall cases. In addition, great schools such as the African Leadership Academy have yet to prove themselves over years. Only time will tell whether they will remain at the highest level they are at.

While we should always celebrate success of private enterprise and involvement of the private sector in education, it is important to ask the question; “Is the high performance of private schools at the cost of public schools?” This is an important question since the majority of the continent lack the means to pay for the skyrocketing costs of private institutions and choose instead to rely on public schools notwithstanding the fact that each African deserves good quality education. While I do not believe that a cap on secondary school fees will help, I stand convinced that African governments need to spend more on secondary school education.

sources: africa economist.